Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NSC opened at $272.91 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

