Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,247,723 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $29,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

