Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $28,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

