Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

