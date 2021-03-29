Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $30,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 650,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.26 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

