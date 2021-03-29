NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NG opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

