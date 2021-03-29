NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,816. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

