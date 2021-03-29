Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Eversource Energy worth $116,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.79 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

