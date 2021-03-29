Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $141,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $712,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

