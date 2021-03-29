Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $110,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 743,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

MLCO opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

