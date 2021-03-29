Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 178,779 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Molina Healthcare worth $123,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $234.19 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

