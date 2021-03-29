Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,158 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $120,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CRWD opened at $177.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day moving average of $178.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.16 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $4,108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

