Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.51.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.