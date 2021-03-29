Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

