NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 456.8% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NUZE opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. NuZee has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 675.46% and a negative return on equity of 176.73%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

