Oblong (OBLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Oblong stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

