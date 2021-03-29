Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 135,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.