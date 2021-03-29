Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,037 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

