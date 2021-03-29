Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 488.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

