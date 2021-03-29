Oppenheimer Comments on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

MBIO opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 154,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

