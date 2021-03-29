Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 596,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

