O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells $5,430,638.60 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $506.74 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.59 and a 1-year high of $507.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.45.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.