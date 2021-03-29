O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $509.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,603. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.59 and a 1 year high of $507.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.27.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

