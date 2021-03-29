Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Shares of Orocobre stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Orocobre has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.