Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in March

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the February 28th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Shares of Orora stock remained flat at $$2.24 on Friday. Orora has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Get Orora alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.