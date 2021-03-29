OST Price Reaches $0.0387 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

