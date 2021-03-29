Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.06.

Shares of OVV opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

