Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

