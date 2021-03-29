Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $143.73 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

