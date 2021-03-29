Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -288.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

