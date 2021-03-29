Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,062,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,701,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 700,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.