Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $319.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

