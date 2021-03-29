Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWS opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Profile

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

