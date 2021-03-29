PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of PACCAR worth $62,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

