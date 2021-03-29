Paloma Partners Management Co Has $776,000 Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 176,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

