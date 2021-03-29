Paloma Partners Management Co Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $178.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.18.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

