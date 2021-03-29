Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,979 shares of company stock worth $9,135,047. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

