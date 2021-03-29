Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $714,000 in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $70,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 3.60. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

