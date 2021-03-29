Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Paltalk stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

