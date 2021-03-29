Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 1,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $848.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

