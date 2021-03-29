Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,667. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

