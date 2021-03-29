Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PZG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

