Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$893.40 million and a PE ratio of 67.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.11.

PLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

