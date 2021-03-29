Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $321.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.82 and a 200-day moving average of $258.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

