ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $882.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.22 million and $882.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,222.97 or 1.00024034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00035249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

