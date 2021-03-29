Patientory Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,364.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $3,364.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.77 or 0.00618101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

