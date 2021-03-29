Paul John Balson Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paul John Balson owned 0.06% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.