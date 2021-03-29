Paul John Balson Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $315.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.26 and a 200 day moving average of $309.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.