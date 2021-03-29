Paul John Balson Purchases 5,295 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paul John Balson grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Paul John Balson’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $132.31 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.