Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. Paya has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

